Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel's Stock Dips in Today's Trading

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹1137 and closed at ₹1142.6. The stock reached a high of ₹1144.95 and a low of ₹1115.8. The market capitalization of the company is currently ₹630,686.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1200.95 and the 52-week low is ₹736.2. The BSE volume for the day was 203,529 shares.
As of the current data, Bharti Airtel stock is priced at ₹1116.1, which represents a decrease of 0.45%. The net change is -5, indicating a slight decline in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.65%
|3 Months
|8.56%
|6 Months
|28.68%
|YTD
|8.53%
|1 Year
|46.12%
The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the stock price is ₹1124.45. It has experienced a percent change of 0.3, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 3.35. Overall, the stock seems to be experiencing moderate growth.
On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 203,529. The closing price for the stock was ₹1142.6.
