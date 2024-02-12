Hello User
Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel's Stock Dips in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -0.45 %. The stock closed at 1121.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1116.1 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Stock Price Today

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at 1137 and closed at 1142.6. The stock reached a high of 1144.95 and a low of 1115.8. The market capitalization of the company is currently 630,686.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1200.95 and the 52-week low is 736.2. The BSE volume for the day was 203,529 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:50 AM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:41 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1116.1, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹1121.1

As of the current data, Bharti Airtel stock is priced at 1116.1, which represents a decrease of 0.45%. The net change is -5, indicating a slight decline in the stock price.

12 Feb 2024, 09:38 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.65%
3 Months8.56%
6 Months28.68%
YTD8.53%
1 Year46.12%
12 Feb 2024, 09:13 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1124.45, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹1121.1

The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the stock price is 1124.45. It has experienced a percent change of 0.3, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 3.35. Overall, the stock seems to be experiencing moderate growth.

12 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1142.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 203,529. The closing price for the stock was 1142.6.

