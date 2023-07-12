comScore
Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel closed today at 888.55, down -0.38% from yesterday's 891.9
Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel closed today at ₹888.55, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹891.9

1 min read . Updated: 12 Jul 2023, 04:02 PM IST Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 12 Jul 2023, by -0.38 %. The stock closed at 891.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 888.55 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti AirtelPremium
Bharti Airtel

On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 890 and closed at 885.85. The highest price reached during the day was 893, while the lowest was 886.45. The market capitalization of the company stands at 497,861.16 crore. In the past year, the stock has reached a high of 889.75 and a low of 629.05. The BSE volume for the day was 115,650 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jul 2023, 04:02:14 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live :Bharti Airtel closed today at ₹888.55, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹891.9

Today, the closing price of Bharti Airtel stock was 888.55, which represents a decrease of -0.38% compared to the previous day's closing price of 891.9. The net change in the stock price was -3.35.

12 Jul 2023, 03:21:17 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹892, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹891.9

The current data for Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 892. There has been a 0.01 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.1.

12 Jul 2023, 03:01:38 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹888.1, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹891.9

The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that its price is 888.1. It has experienced a percent change of -0.43, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3.8, which means that the stock has decreased by 3.8 points. Overall, the stock has seen a small decline in its value.

12 Jul 2023, 02:46:44 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹889, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹891.9

The current data for Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 889. There has been a percent change of -0.33, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.9, suggesting a decrease of 2.9 points.

12 Jul 2023, 02:35:03 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹887.8, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹891.9

The current data for Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 887.8 with a percent change of -0.46 and a net change of -4.1. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a decrease of 0.46% and a decrease of 4.1 rupees.

12 Jul 2023, 02:15:07 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹888, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹891.9

The current data for Bharti Airtel stock shows that the stock price is 888. There has been a percent change of -0.44, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.9, which means that the stock has decreased by 3.9.

12 Jul 2023, 02:08:10 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹886.9, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹891.9

The current price of Bharti Airtel stock is 886.9, which represents a decrease of 0.56%. The net change is -5, indicating a decrease in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 01:50:29 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹885, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹891.9

As of the current data, the stock price of Bharti Airtel is 885. It has experienced a percent change of -0.77, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.9, suggesting a decline of 6.9 in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 01:30:15 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹883.05, down -0.99% from yesterday's ₹891.9

The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 883.05 with a percent change of -0.99 and a net change of -8.85. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change. Investors may be concerned about this decline and may want to monitor the stock closely for any further changes.

12 Jul 2023, 01:04:43 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹885.05, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹891.9

The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 885.05. There has been a percent change of -0.77, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.85, suggesting a decline of 6.85 in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 12:48:07 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹883.75, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹891.9

The current data shows that Bharti Airtel stock is priced at 883.75. There has been a decrease of 0.91% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -8.15.

12 Jul 2023, 12:34:48 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹885.45, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹891.9

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 885.45, with a percent change of -0.72 and a net change of -6.45. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.72% and the value has decreased by 6.45.

12 Jul 2023, 12:34:04 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Live Updates

12 Jul 2023, 12:22:44 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹885.55, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹891.9

The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 885.55. There has been a percent change of -0.71, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.35, which means that the stock has dropped by this amount. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

12 Jul 2023, 12:00:02 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹886.55, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹891.9

The current data for Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 886.55. There has been a percent change of -0.6 and a net change of -5.35. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.6% and has decreased by 5.35.

12 Jul 2023, 11:46:37 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹887.15, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹891.9

The current data shows that the stock price of Bharti Airtel is 887.15. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.53%, resulting in a net change of -4.75.

12 Jul 2023, 11:34:18 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹889.5, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹891.9

Bharti Airtel's stock price is currently 889.5, with a slight decrease of -0.27% or -2.4 in net change.

12 Jul 2023, 11:21:18 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹889.45, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹891.9

As of the current data, the stock price of Bharti Airtel is 889.45. The percent change is -0.27%, and the net change is -2.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 11:03:08 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹889.35, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹891.9

The current data shows that the stock price of Bharti Airtel is 889.35. There has been a percent change of -0.29, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.55, which means that the stock price has decreased by 2.55.

12 Jul 2023, 10:45:03 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹887.15, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹891.9

The current data for Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 887.15. There has been a percent change of -0.53, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -4.75, which means the stock has decreased by 4.75. Overall, this data suggests that Bharti Airtel stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

12 Jul 2023, 10:30:10 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹886.6, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹891.9

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 886.6, representing a decrease of 0.59%. The net change in the stock price is -5.3. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 5.3 points.

12 Jul 2023, 10:16:36 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹887.8, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹891.9

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 887.8 with a percent change of -0.46 and a net change of -4.1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.46% and the value has decreased by 4.1.

12 Jul 2023, 10:08:08 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹886.9, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹891.9

The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 886.9. There has been a percent change of -0.56, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 09:54:09 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹887.05, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹891.9

The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 887.05, with a percent change of -0.54 and a net change of -4.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

12 Jul 2023, 09:31:21 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Live Updates

12 Jul 2023, 09:30:02 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹891.8, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹891.9

The current data for Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 891.8. There has been a percent change of -0.01, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.1, suggesting a decrease of 0.1 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline.

12 Jul 2023, 09:17:32 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹892.8, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹891.9

The current data shows that Bharti Airtel stock is priced at 892.8. There has been a 0.1% change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.9. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 09:06:31 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹891.9, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹885.85

The current data for Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 891.9 with a percent change of 0.68 and a net change of 6.05. This means that the stock has increased by 0.68% and the price has increased by 6.05 points. Overall, this indicates a positive trend for the stock.

12 Jul 2023, 08:10:54 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹885.85 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 115,650. The closing price for the day was 885.85.

