Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 12 Oct 2023, by 0.64 %. The stock closed at 948.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 954.75 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel opened at 953.95 and closed at 948.7. The stock reached a high of 956.75 and a low of 948.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 534,915.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 953.6 and the 52-week low is 736.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,386,019 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:13 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹948.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,386,019. The closing price for the shares was 948.7.

