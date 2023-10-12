Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹953.95 and closed at ₹948.7. The stock reached a high of ₹956.75 and a low of ₹948.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹534,915.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹953.6 and the 52-week low is ₹736.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,386,019 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.