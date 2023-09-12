Hello User
Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Soars in Trading Today

1 min read . 09:11 AM IST Trade
Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 12 Sep 2023, by 0.38 %. The stock closed at 889.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 893 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 885.75 and closed at the same price. The highest price it reached during the day was 892, while the lowest was 884. The market capitalization of the company is 497,592.11 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 901.55, and the 52-week low is 733.6. On the BSE, a total of 30,906 shares of Bharti Airtel were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Sep 2023, 09:11 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹893, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹889.65

The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that its price is 893. There has been a percent change of 0.38, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 3.35, which signifies a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a small but positive change in value.

12 Sep 2023, 08:13 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹885.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Bharti Airtel had a BSE volume of 30,906 shares with a closing price of 885.75.

