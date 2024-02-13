Hello User
Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:56 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -0.23 %. The stock closed at 1118.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1116.35 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Stock Price Today

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 1124.45 and closed at 1121.1. The stock's high for the day was 1128.5, while the low was 1111.45. The market capitalization of Bharti Airtel is currently 629,476.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1200.95, while the 52-week low is 736.2. The BSE volume for the day was 71,407 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 09:56 AM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:48 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1116.35, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹1118.95

The current price of Bharti Airtel stock is 1116.35. There has been a percent change of -0.23, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.6, suggesting a decrease of 2.6 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of Bharti Airtel has slightly declined.

13 Feb 2024, 09:41 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.46%
3 Months9.31%
6 Months29.02%
YTD8.38%
1 Year44.92%
13 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1118.95, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹1121.1

The current price of Bharti Airtel stock is 1118.95. There has been a percent change of -0.19, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.15, meaning that the stock has decreased by 2.15.

13 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1121.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel had a BSE volume of 71,407 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1,121.1.

