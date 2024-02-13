Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Stock Dips in Trading Today

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹1124.45 and closed at ₹1121.1. The stock's high for the day was ₹1128.5, while the low was ₹1111.45. The market capitalization of Bharti Airtel is currently ₹629,476.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1200.95, while the 52-week low is ₹736.2. The BSE volume for the day was 71,407 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.