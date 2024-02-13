Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Stock Dips in Trading Today

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹1124.45 and closed at ₹1121.1. The stock's high for the day was ₹1128.5, while the low was ₹1111.45. The market capitalization of Bharti Airtel is currently ₹629,476.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1200.95, while the 52-week low is ₹736.2. The BSE volume for the day was 71,407 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Bharti Airtel stock is ₹1116.35. There has been a percent change of -0.23, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.6, suggesting a decrease of ₹2.6 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of Bharti Airtel has slightly declined.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.46%
|3 Months
|9.31%
|6 Months
|29.02%
|YTD
|8.38%
|1 Year
|44.92%
The current price of Bharti Airtel stock is ₹1118.95. There has been a percent change of -0.19, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.15, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹2.15.
On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel had a BSE volume of 71,407 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,121.1.
