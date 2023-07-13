Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel closed today at 885.4, down -0.35% from yesterday's 888.55

1 min read . 13 Jul 2023 Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 13 Jul 2023, by -0.35 %. The stock closed at 888.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 885.4 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel opened at 891.65 and closed at 891.9. The stock reached a high of 895.25 and a low of 882.95. The market capitalization of the company is 495,991.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 893 and the 52-week low is 629.05. On the BSE, a total volume of 64,835 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jul 2023, 04:08 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed today at ₹885.4, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹888.55

The closing price of Bharti Airtel stock today was 885.4, which represents a decrease of 0.35% from the previous day's closing price of 888.55. The net change in the stock price was -3.15.

13 Jul 2023, 03:19 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹885.65, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹888.55

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 885.65, with a net change of -2.9 and a percent change of -0.33. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 03:04 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹884.25, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹888.55

The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 884.25 with a percent change of -0.48 and a net change of -4.3. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.48% or 4.3.

13 Jul 2023, 02:48 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹887.6, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹888.55

The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is at 887.6. There has been a -0.11 percent change, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -0.95, suggesting a decrease of 0.95 points in the stock's value.

13 Jul 2023, 02:34 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹888.35, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹888.55

The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the stock price is 888.35 with a percent change of -0.02 and a net change of -0.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price by 0.02% or 0.2 points. Overall, the stock is relatively stable with a minor downward movement.

Click here for Bharti Airtel Board Meetings

13 Jul 2023, 02:22 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹887.7, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹888.55

Bharti Airtel stock is currently priced at 887.7, which represents a decrease of 0.1% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -0.85.

13 Jul 2023, 02:00 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹887.7, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹888.55

The current price of Bharti Airtel stock is 887.7 with a percent change of -0.1 and a net change of -0.85. This suggests that the stock has had a slight decrease in value.

13 Jul 2023, 01:53 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹887.85, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹888.55

Based on the current data, the stock price of Bharti Airtel is 887.85. The percent change is -0.08, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.7, suggesting a decrease of 0.7 in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 01:34 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹888.3, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹888.55

As of the current data, the stock price of Bharti Airtel is 888.3. There has been a slight decline in the stock price by -0.03%, resulting in a net change of -0.25.

Click here for Bharti Airtel AGM

13 Jul 2023, 01:18 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹889.1, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹888.55

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 889.1, with a net change of 0.55 and a percent change of 0.06. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.06% from the previous trading day. The net change of 0.55 indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.55. This data suggests that the stock of Bharti Airtel is performing relatively stable, with a slight positive movement in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 01:07 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹889.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹888.55

The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 889.15. There has been a percent change of 0.07, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.6, which suggests a small positive movement in the stock. Overall, the stock price of Bharti Airtel has experienced a slight upward trend.

13 Jul 2023, 12:46 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹889.05, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹888.55

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 889.05 with a net change of 0.5 and a percent change of 0.06. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 12:40 PM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates

13 Jul 2023, 12:35 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹888.85, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹888.55

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 888.85, with a slight increase of 0.03% or 0.3 points. This indicates a relatively stable market performance for the stock.

Click here for Bharti Airtel News

13 Jul 2023, 12:17 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹890, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹888.55

The current price of Bharti Airtel stock is 890. There has been a 0.16% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.45.

13 Jul 2023, 12:03 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹890.05, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹888.55

Based on the current data, the stock price of Bharti Airtel is 890.05. There has been a 0.17 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 1.5.

13 Jul 2023, 11:51 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹890.5, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹888.55

The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 890.5, with a percent change of 0.22 and a net change of 1.95. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.22% or 1.95. Overall, the stock seems to be performing relatively well.

13 Jul 2023, 11:32 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹890, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹888.55

The current data for Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 890 with a percent change of 0.16. This indicates a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 1.45, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, Bharti Airtel stock is performing well with a small gain.

Click here for Bharti Airtel Dividend

13 Jul 2023, 11:19 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹891.0, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹888.55

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 891.0, with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 2.45. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.28%, resulting in a net change of 2.45. Investors may interpret this as a positive movement in the stock price. However, more information is needed to fully understand the implications of this data.

13 Jul 2023, 10:51 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹888.45, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹888.55

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 888.45, with a percent change of -0.01 and a net change of -0.1. This indicates a marginal decrease in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 10:31 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹888.45, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹888.55

The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 888.45. There has been a slight decrease in the price with a percent change of -0.01 and a net change of -0.1.

13 Jul 2023, 10:05 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹889.55, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹888.55

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 889.55, with a net change of 1.0, representing a 0.11 percent increase.

Click here for Bharti Airtel Profit Loss

13 Jul 2023, 09:35 AM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates

13 Jul 2023, 09:31 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹887.6, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹888.55

The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the stock price is 887.6. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.11% or a net change of -0.95.

13 Jul 2023, 09:18 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹889.2, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹888.55

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 889.2 with a net change of 0.65 and a percent change of 0.07. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. It is important to note that this information is subject to change as stock prices fluctuate throughout the trading day.

13 Jul 2023, 09:06 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹888.55, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹891.9

The current data for Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 888.55 with a percent change of -0.38 and a net change of -3.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.38% and the net change is a decrease of 3.35 rupees.

13 Jul 2023, 08:05 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹891.9 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 64,835. The closing price for the shares was 891.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.