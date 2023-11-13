Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel's Stock Soars with Positive Trading

On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹948.95 and closed at ₹935.45. The stock's high for the day was ₹948.95, while the low was ₹933.3. The market capitalization of Bharti Airtel is ₹526,411.97 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹961.35 and the 52-week low is ₹736.2. The BSE volume for the day was 4,336 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.51%
|3 Months
|8.15%
|6 Months
|18.13%
|YTD
|16.05%
|1 Year
|13.29%
The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is ₹937, with a percent change of 0.17 and a net change of 1.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on the BSE, there were a total of 4,336 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹935.45.
