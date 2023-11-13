Hello User
Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel's Stock Soars with Positive Trading

1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 13 Nov 2023, by 0.17 %. The stock closed at 935.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 937 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel

On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 948.95 and closed at 935.45. The stock's high for the day was 948.95, while the low was 933.3. The market capitalization of Bharti Airtel is 526,411.97 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 961.35 and the 52-week low is 736.2. The BSE volume for the day was 4,336 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.51%
3 Months8.15%
6 Months18.13%
YTD16.05%
1 Year13.29%
13 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹937, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹935.45

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 937, with a percent change of 0.17 and a net change of 1.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

13 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹935.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on the BSE, there were a total of 4,336 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 935.45.

