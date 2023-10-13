Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Stock Plummets in Trading

On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹961.35 and closed at ₹955.45. The stock reached a high of ₹961.35 and a low of ₹946.95 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹533,851.06 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹956.75 and ₹736.2, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 374,967 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of Bharti Airtel is ₹952.85. There has been a percent change of -0.27, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.6, suggesting a decrease of ₹2.6 in the stock price.
On the last day, Bharti Airtel had a trading volume of 374,967 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹955.45.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!