Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Stock Plummets in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 13 Oct 2023, by -0.27 %. The stock closed at 955.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 952.85 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel

On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 961.35 and closed at 955.45. The stock reached a high of 961.35 and a low of 946.95 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 533,851.06 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 956.75 and 736.2, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 374,967 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:09 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹952.85, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹955.45

The current data shows that the stock price of Bharti Airtel is 952.85. There has been a percent change of -0.27, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.6, suggesting a decrease of 2.6 in the stock price.

13 Oct 2023, 08:15 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹955.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Bharti Airtel had a trading volume of 374,967 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 955.45.

