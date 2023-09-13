Hello User
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 13 Sep 2023, by 0.19 %. The stock closed at 889.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 891.3 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel opened at an open price of 893 and closed at 889.65. The stock reached a high of 896.45 and a low of 885. The market capitalization of the company stands at 498,234.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 901.55, while the 52-week low was 736.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 73,062 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Sep 2023, 08:12 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹889.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Bharti Airtel had a BSE volume of 73,062 shares and closed at a price of 889.65.

