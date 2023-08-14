Hello User
Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel shares slump on the market

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:42 AM IST

Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2023, by -0.38 %. The stock closed at 870.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 867.1 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 868.05 and closed at 870.45. The stock reached a high of 870.7 and a low of 868.05. The company's market capitalization is 485,350.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 901.55, while the 52-week low is 699.1. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2023, 09:42 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹867.1, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹870.45

The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 867.1 with a percent change of -0.38 and a net change of -3.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.38% and the value has decreased by 3.35. It is important to note that this information is based on the current data and can change throughout the day.

14 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates

14 Aug 2023, 09:21 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹870.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel had a BSE volume of 1099 shares. The closing price for the stock was 870.45.

