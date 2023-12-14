LIVE UPDATES

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 14 Dec 2023

1 min read . Updated: 14 Dec 2023, 09:02 AM IST

Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 14 Dec 2023, by 0.42 %. The stock closed at 995.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 999.85 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.