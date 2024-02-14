Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel shares decline in trading

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹1117.85 and closed at ₹1118.95. The highest price during the day was ₹1124.9, while the lowest price recorded was ₹1104. The market capitalization of Bharti Airtel is currently ₹630,433.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1200.95, and the 52-week low is ₹736.2. The BSE volume for Bharti Airtel was 164,231 shares.
Bharti Airtel, a leading telecommunications company in India, has a spot price of 1111.2. The bid price is slightly higher at 1115.0, while the offer price is 1115.25. Both the bid and offer quantities are 950. The stock has a high open interest of 32,150,850, indicating a significant number of outstanding contracts. Investors can consider buying shares at the spot price or placing a bid at the higher price.
The current data for Bharti Airtel stock shows that the stock price is ₹1110.9. It has experienced a percent change of -0.61, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -6.8, suggesting a decrease of ₹6.8. Overall, the stock has seen a decrease in its value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.43%
|3 Months
|8.49%
|6 Months
|28.93%
|YTD
|8.3%
|1 Year
|45.44%
The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is ₹1120.65. There has been a 0.15% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 1.7.
On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel had a trading volume of 164,231 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1118.95.
