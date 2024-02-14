Hello User
Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel shares decline in trading

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2024, by -0.61 %. The stock closed at 1117.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1110.9 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Stock Price Today

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at 1117.85 and closed at 1118.95. The highest price during the day was 1124.9, while the lowest price recorded was 1104. The market capitalization of Bharti Airtel is currently 630,433.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1200.95, and the 52-week low is 736.2. The BSE volume for Bharti Airtel was 164,231 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:01 AM IST Bharti Airtel February futures opened at 1119.75 as against previous close of 1122.35

Bharti Airtel, a leading telecommunications company in India, has a spot price of 1111.2. The bid price is slightly higher at 1115.0, while the offer price is 1115.25. Both the bid and offer quantities are 950. The stock has a high open interest of 32,150,850, indicating a significant number of outstanding contracts. Investors can consider buying shares at the spot price or placing a bid at the higher price.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

14 Feb 2024, 09:57 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1110.9, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹1117.7

The current data for Bharti Airtel stock shows that the stock price is 1110.9. It has experienced a percent change of -0.61, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -6.8, suggesting a decrease of 6.8. Overall, the stock has seen a decrease in its value.

14 Feb 2024, 09:54 AM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:38 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.43%
3 Months8.49%
6 Months28.93%
YTD8.3%
1 Year45.44%
14 Feb 2024, 09:09 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1120.65, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹1118.95

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 1120.65. There has been a 0.15% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 1.7.

14 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1118.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel had a trading volume of 164,231 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1118.95.

