Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel shares decline in trading

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹1117.85 and closed at ₹1118.95. The highest price during the day was ₹1124.9, while the lowest price recorded was ₹1104. The market capitalization of Bharti Airtel is currently ₹630,433.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1200.95, and the 52-week low is ₹736.2. The BSE volume for Bharti Airtel was 164,231 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.