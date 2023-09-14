Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel's Stocks Soar on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹886.25 and closed at ₹890.65. The high for the day was ₹918, while the low was ₹886. The market capitalization stood at ₹512,588.9 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹901.55 and ₹736.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 180,451 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of Bharti Airtel is ₹914.9. It has experienced a 2.72% increase, resulting in a net change of 24.25. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement in its value.
