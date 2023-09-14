Hello User
Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel's Stocks Soar on Positive Trading Day

1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 14 Sep 2023, by 2.72 %. The stock closed at 890.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 914.9 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 886.25 and closed at 890.65. The high for the day was 918, while the low was 886. The market capitalization stood at 512,588.9 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 901.55 and 736.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 180,451 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 09:02 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹914.9, up 2.72% from yesterday's ₹890.65

The current data shows that the stock price of Bharti Airtel is 914.9. It has experienced a 2.72% increase, resulting in a net change of 24.25. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement in its value.

14 Sep 2023, 08:03 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹890.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 180,451. The closing price for the shares was 890.65.

