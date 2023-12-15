Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹1005 and closed at ₹999.85. The stock reached a high of ₹1010.9 and a low of ₹999.25 during the trading session. The company's market capitalization is ₹566,049.6 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1046.35 and ₹736.2, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 58,408 shares.
Bharti Airtel is currently trading at a spot price of 1004.35. The bid price is slightly higher at 1006.8, while the offer price is 1007.2. There is a bid quantity and offer quantity of 950 each. The stock has a high open interest of 32,498,550.
As of the current data, the stock price of Bharti Airtel is ₹1004.45. There has been a decrease of 0.16% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -1.6.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.52%
|3 Months
|5.2%
|6 Months
|21.15%
|YTD
|24.7%
|1 Year
|21.23%
The current data shows that the stock price of Bharti Airtel is ₹1007.3, with a percent change of 0.75 and a net change of 7.45. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, without further information on the overall market trend or the company's financial performance, it is difficult to draw any definitive conclusions about the stock's current state.
On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel on BSE recorded a volume of 58408 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹999.85.
