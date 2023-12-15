Hello User
Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:01 AM IST
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 15 Dec 2023, by -0.16 %. The stock closed at 1006.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1004.45 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Stock Price Today

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 1005 and closed at 999.85. The stock reached a high of 1010.9 and a low of 999.25 during the trading session. The company's market capitalization is 566,049.6 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1046.35 and 736.2, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 58,408 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 10:01 AM IST Bharti Airtel December futures opened at 1006.05 as against previous close of 1008.95

Bharti Airtel is currently trading at a spot price of 1004.35. The bid price is slightly higher at 1006.8, while the offer price is 1007.2. There is a bid quantity and offer quantity of 950 each. The stock has a high open interest of 32,498,550.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

15 Dec 2023, 09:56 AM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:56 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1004.45, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹1006.05

As of the current data, the stock price of Bharti Airtel is 1004.45. There has been a decrease of 0.16% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -1.6.

15 Dec 2023, 09:31 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.52%
3 Months5.2%
6 Months21.15%
YTD24.7%
1 Year21.23%
15 Dec 2023, 09:04 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1007.3, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹999.85

The current data shows that the stock price of Bharti Airtel is 1007.3, with a percent change of 0.75 and a net change of 7.45. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, without further information on the overall market trend or the company's financial performance, it is difficult to draw any definitive conclusions about the stock's current state.

15 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹999.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel on BSE recorded a volume of 58408 shares. The closing price for the day was 999.85.

