Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel shares plummet in trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 15 Feb 2024, by -0.15 %. The stock closed at 1117.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1116 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Stock Price Today

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 1108.55 and closed at 1117.7. The stock reached a high of 1120.7 and a low of 1104.55 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 627,817.25 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 1200.95, while the 52-week low is 736.2. The stock had a trading volume of 127,923 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the stock price is 1116. There has been a decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.15, resulting in a net change of -1.7.

