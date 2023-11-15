Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹944.95 and closed at ₹938.15. The stock reached a high of ₹944.95 and a low of ₹933.85 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹524,895.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹961.35, and the 52-week low is ₹736.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 23,813 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.