Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 15 Sep 2023, by -0.29 %. The stock closed at 914.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 912.25 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel opened at 920 and closed at 914.9. The stock had a high of 920 and a low of 910. The market capitalization of the company is 511,104.19 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of 918 and a low of 736.2. The BSE volume for the day was 54,859 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Sep 2023, 08:17 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹914.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel had a BSE volume of 54,859 shares. The closing price for the stock was 914.9.

