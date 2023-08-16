Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹868.05 and closed at ₹870.45. The stock reached a high of ₹870.7 and a low of ₹857.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹484,539.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹901.55 and the 52-week low is ₹699.1. The BSE volume for the day was 24,247 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is ₹866.8. There has been a percent change of -0.42, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3.65, suggesting a decrease of ₹3.65 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.
