e-paper Subscribe

Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 16 Aug 2023, by -0.42 %. The stock closed at 870.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 866.8 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel opened at 868.05 and closed at 870.45. The stock reached a high of 870.7 and a low of 857.75. The market capitalization of the company is 484,539.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 901.55 and the 52-week low is 699.1. The BSE volume for the day was 24,247 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2023, 09:03 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹866.8, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹870.45

The current data for Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 866.8. There has been a percent change of -0.42, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3.65, suggesting a decrease of 3.65 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

16 Aug 2023, 08:03 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹870.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on BSE, a total of 24,247 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 870.45.

