Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹868.05 and closed at ₹870.45. The stock reached a high of ₹870.7 and a low of ₹857.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹484,539.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹901.55 and the 52-week low is ₹699.1. The BSE volume for the day was 24,247 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.