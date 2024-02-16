Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel gains momentum in trading today

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹1121.3 and closed at ₹1115.7. The stock reached a high of ₹1131.1 and a low of ₹1110 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹630,939.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1200.95, while the 52-week low is ₹736.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 22,932 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the stock price is ₹1122.6 with a percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 1.45. This means that the stock price has seen a slight increase of 0.13% or 1.45 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing relatively stable.
On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on the BSE, a total of 22,932 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1115.7.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!