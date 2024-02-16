Hello User
Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel gains momentum in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 0.13 %. The stock closed at 1121.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1122.6 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Stock Price Today

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel opened at 1121.3 and closed at 1115.7. The stock reached a high of 1131.1 and a low of 1110 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 630,939.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1200.95, while the 52-week low is 736.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 22,932 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:08 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1122.6, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹1121.15

16 Feb 2024, 08:15 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1115.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on the BSE, a total of 22,932 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1115.7.

