Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Stocks Surge in Today's Trading Session

On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹950 and closed at ₹935.15. The highest price reached during the day was ₹951, while the lowest was ₹936.1. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹532,928.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹961.35, while the 52-week low is ₹736.2. The BSE volume for the day was 65,209 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.41%
|3 Months
|10.63%
|6 Months
|19.91%
|YTD
|17.85%
|1 Year
|13.74%
The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is ₹948.6, with a percent change of 1.44 and a net change of 13.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 1.44% or ₹13.45. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.
