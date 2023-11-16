Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Stocks Surge in Today's Trading Session

On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹950 and closed at ₹935.15. The highest price reached during the day was ₹951, while the lowest was ₹936.1. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹532,928.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹961.35, while the 52-week low is ₹736.2. The BSE volume for the day was 65,209 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.