Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Stocks Surge in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 1.44 %. The stock closed at 935.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 948.6 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel

On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 950 and closed at 935.15. The highest price reached during the day was 951, while the lowest was 936.1. The market capitalization of the company stands at 532,928.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 961.35, while the 52-week low is 736.2. The BSE volume for the day was 65,209 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.41%
3 Months10.63%
6 Months19.91%
YTD17.85%
1 Year13.74%
16 Nov 2023, 09:08 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹948.6, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹935.15

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 948.6, with a percent change of 1.44 and a net change of 13.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 1.44% or 13.45. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

16 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹935.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 65,209 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 935.15.

