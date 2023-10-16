Hello User
Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel closed today at 945.55, down -0.91% from yesterday's 954.25

26 min read . 16 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 16 Oct 2023, by -0.91 %. The stock closed at 954.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 945.55 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel

On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 944 and closed at 950.85. The stock had a high of 956.15 and a low of 944. The market capitalization of the company was 5,34,635.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 961.35 and the 52-week low was 736.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 512,845 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:32 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live :Bharti Airtel closed today at ₹945.55, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹954.25

The closing price of Bharti Airtel stock today was 945.55, representing a decrease of 0.91% from the previous day's closing price of 954.25. The net change in price was -8.7.

16 Oct 2023, 05:32 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Bharti Airtel stock today was 943.9, while the high price reached 959.

16 Oct 2023, 03:25 PM IST Bharti Airtel October futures opened at 956.75 as against previous close of 956.5

Bharti Airtel, currently trading at a spot price of 948.3, has a bid price of 949.9 and an offer price of 950.05. The offer quantity is 2850, while the bid quantity stands at 950. The open interest for the stock is 37,601,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 03:22 PM IST Bharti Airtel Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for Bharti Airtel Ltd stock is 735.80, while the 52-week high price is 956.80.

16 Oct 2023, 03:16 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹945.35, down -0.93% from yesterday's ₹954.25

As of the current data, Bharti Airtel stock is trading at a price of 945.35. It has experienced a percentage change of -0.93, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -8.9, implying a decrease of 8.9.

16 Oct 2023, 02:42 PM IST Top active options for Bharti Airtel

Top active call options for Bharti Airtel at 16 Oct 14:42 were at strike price of 890.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 860.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 66.0 (-1.2%) & 95.05 (-0.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bharti Airtel at 16 Oct 14:42 were at strike price of 850.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 780.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.4 (+14.29%) & 0.25 (+400.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 02:21 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹949.5, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹954.25

The current price of Bharti Airtel stock is 949.5, with a percent change of -0.5 and a net change of -4.75. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.5% compared to the previous trading day, resulting in a decrease of 4.75 points.

Click here for Bharti Airtel Board Meetings

16 Oct 2023, 02:10 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Bharti Airtel stock is 951.35 and the high price is 959.

16 Oct 2023, 02:06 PM IST Bharti Airtel October futures opened at 956.75 as against previous close of 956.5

Bharti Airtel, one of India's leading telecommunications companies, is currently trading at a spot price of 952.7. The bid price stands at 954.95, while the offer price is 955.2. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 950. The stock has an open interest of 37,419,550.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 01:41 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹953.3, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹954.25

As of the current data, Bharti Airtel stock is trading at a price of 953.3. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.1 and a net change of -0.95. This indicates a small decrease in the value of the stock. Further analysis would be required to determine the reason behind this decrease and to assess the overall performance of Bharti Airtel in the stock market.

16 Oct 2023, 01:31 PM IST Top active options for Bharti Airtel

Top active call options for Bharti Airtel at 16 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of 890.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 860.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 66.0 (-1.2%) & 95.05 (-0.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bharti Airtel at 16 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of 850.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 780.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.35 (+0.0%) & 0.25 (+400.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 01:21 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Bharti Airtel stock today was 951.35, while the high price reached 959.

16 Oct 2023, 01:12 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹953.4, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹954.25

The current data for Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 953.4. There has been a -0.09 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.85.

16 Oct 2023, 12:54 PM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:46 PM IST Bharti Airtel October futures opened at 956.75 as against previous close of 956.5

Bharti Airtel is currently trading at a spot price of 955.2. The bid price is 956.7 with a bid quantity of 950, while the offer price is 956.8 with an offer quantity of 950. The open interest for the stock is 37,378,700.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 12:31 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹955.25, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹954.25

The current data for Bharti Airtel stock shows that its price is 955.25. There has been a 0.1% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 1. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight upward movement.

Click here for Bharti Airtel News

16 Oct 2023, 12:15 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Bharti Airtel stock is 951.35, while the high price is 959.

16 Oct 2023, 12:10 PM IST Top active options for Bharti Airtel

Top active call options for Bharti Airtel at 16 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of 890.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 860.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 66.0 (-1.2%) & 95.05 (-0.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bharti Airtel at 16 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of 850.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 780.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.4 (+14.29%) & 0.3 (+500.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 11:58 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹957.3, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹954.25

The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the stock price is 957.3. There has been a 0.32% percent change, with a net change of 3.05.

16 Oct 2023, 11:21 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Bharti Airtel stock was 951.35, while the high price was 959.

16 Oct 2023, 11:20 AM IST Bharti Airtel October futures opened at 956.75 as against previous close of 956.5

Bharti Airtel is a telecommunications company with a spot price of 955.45. The bid price stands at 956.3, while the offer price is slightly higher at 956.45. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 950. The stock has a high open interest of 37,366,350, indicating significant market activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 11:01 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹954.9, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹954.25

Bharti Airtel stock is currently priced at 954.9 with a minor increase of 0.07%. The net change in the stock price is 0.65.

16 Oct 2023, 10:42 AM IST Top active options for Bharti Airtel

Top active call options for Bharti Airtel at 16 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of 890.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 860.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 66.0 (-1.2%) & 95.05 (-0.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bharti Airtel at 16 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of 860.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 870.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.35 (-12.5%) & 0.45 (-0.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 10:35 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹954.65, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹954.25

Bharti Airtel stock is currently priced at 954.65 with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 0.4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Click here for Bharti Airtel Profit Loss

16 Oct 2023, 10:14 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Bharti Airtel reached a low price of 951.35 and a high price of 959.

16 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹952.8, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹954.25

The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the stock price is 952.8, with a percent change of -0.15 and a net change of -1.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.15% and the net change is a decrease of 1.45. Overall, this data indicates a slight decrease in the stock price of Bharti Airtel.

16 Oct 2023, 09:15 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹956.85, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹954.25

The current price of Bharti Airtel stock is 956.85. There has been a 0.27 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 2.6.

16 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹950.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 512,845. The closing price for the stock was 950.85.

