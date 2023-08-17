Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023

On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹867.05 and closed at ₹866.8. The stock reached a high of ₹871.8 and a low of ₹853.75 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹479,061.32 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹901.55 and ₹700.7, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 20,789 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.