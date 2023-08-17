Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023
Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 17 Aug 2023, by -1.13 %. The stock closed at 866.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 857 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹867.05 and closed at ₹866.8. The stock reached a high of ₹871.8 and a low of ₹853.75 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹479,061.32 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹901.55 and ₹700.7, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 20,789 shares.
Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹866.8 on last trading day
