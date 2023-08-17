Hello User
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:24 AM IST Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 17 Aug 2023, by -1.13 %. The stock closed at 866.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 857 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel

On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at 867.05 and closed at 866.8. The stock reached a high of 871.8 and a low of 853.75 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 479,061.32 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 901.55 and 700.7, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 20,789 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Aug 2023, 08:24 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹866.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 20,789. The closing price for the day was 866.8.

