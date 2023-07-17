comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel's Stock Slides on Negative Trading Day
LIVE UPDATES

Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel's Stock Slides on Negative Trading Day

1 min read . Updated: 17 Jul 2023, 01:04 PM IST Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 17 Jul 2023, by -0.85 %. The stock closed at 886.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 879 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti AirtelPremium
Bharti Airtel

On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 885 and closed at 885.15. The stock reached a high of 890.3 and a low of 879.4 during the day. The market capitalization of Bharti Airtel is currently 495,569.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 895.25, while the 52-week low is 629.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 186,963 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jul 2023, 01:04:03 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹879, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹886.55

The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the stock price is 879, which represents a decrease of 0.85%. This translates to a net change of -7.55.

17 Jul 2023, 12:45:03 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹878.75, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹886.55

The current data for Bharti Airtel stock shows that the stock price is 878.75. There has been a percent change of -0.88, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.8, which represents the decrease in the stock price in rupees.

17 Jul 2023, 12:31:00 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹877.1, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹886.55

The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 877.1 with a percent change of -1.07. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.07% compared to its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -9.45, indicating a decrease of 9.45.

17 Jul 2023, 12:16:46 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹877.55, down -1.02% from yesterday's ₹886.55

As of the current data, the stock price of Bharti Airtel is 877.55. It has experienced a percent change of -1.02, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -9, suggesting a decline in the stock price of 9. Overall, the stock of Bharti Airtel has seen a decrease in value based on this data.

17 Jul 2023, 12:06:23 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹877.8, down -0.99% from yesterday's ₹886.55

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 877.8. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.99%, resulting in a net change of -8.75.

17 Jul 2023, 11:53:02 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹878.95, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹886.55

The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 878.95. There has been a percent change of -0.86 and a net change of -7.6. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.86% and has decreased by 7.6 in absolute terms.

17 Jul 2023, 11:36:34 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹880.2, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹886.55

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 880.2, which represents a 0.72% decrease from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -6.35. This data suggests that the stock price of Bharti Airtel has declined slightly in the current trading session.

17 Jul 2023, 11:16:02 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹880.45, down -0.69% from yesterday's ₹886.55

As of the current data, the stock price of Bharti Airtel is 880.45. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.69%, resulting in a net change of -6.1.

17 Jul 2023, 11:00:12 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹883.8, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹886.55

The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 883.8 with a percent change of -0.31. This means that the stock has slightly decreased in value. The net change is -2.75, indicating a decrease of 2.75 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

17 Jul 2023, 10:45:55 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹883.55, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹886.55

The current data shows that the stock price of Bharti Airtel is 883.55. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.34 percent, resulting in a net change of -3. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

17 Jul 2023, 10:34:25 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹882.35, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹886.55

The current data for Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 882.35 with a percent change of -0.47. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.2, suggesting a decrease of 4.2 in the stock price. Overall, the current data suggests a slight decline in the Bharti Airtel stock.

17 Jul 2023, 10:22:35 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹879.25, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹886.55

The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 879.25 with a percent change of -0.82 and a net change of -7.3. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.82% and has fallen by 7.3 points.

17 Jul 2023, 10:02:36 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹880.95, down -0.63% from yesterday's ₹886.55

As of the current data, the stock price of Bharti Airtel is 880.95. It has experienced a decrease of 0.63% or a net change of -5.6.

17 Jul 2023, 09:46:45 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹882.2, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹886.55

The current data for Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 882.2. There has been a percent change of -0.49, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -4.35, indicating a decrease of 4.35 in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests that there has been a small decline in the value of Bharti Airtel stock.

17 Jul 2023, 09:39:31 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹882.15, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹886.55

The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 882.15, with a percent change of -0.5 and a net change of -4.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

17 Jul 2023, 09:32:43 AM IST

17 Jul 2023, 09:22:12 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹883.45, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹886.55

The current data for Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 883.45. There has been a percent change of -0.35, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.1, which represents the decrease in the stock price in terms of points.

17 Jul 2023, 09:03:19 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹886.55, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹885.15

The current data for Bharti Airtel stock shows that the stock price is 886.55. There has been a 0.16 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 1.4.

17 Jul 2023, 08:09:01 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹885.15 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel on the BSE had a volume of 186,963 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 885.15.

