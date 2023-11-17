Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel stock sees gains in today's trading

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹950.95 and closed at ₹949.8. The stock's high for the day was ₹953.35 and the low was ₹943. The market capitalization stood at 533631.17 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹961.35 and a low of ₹736.2. The BSE volume for the day was 2472968 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.