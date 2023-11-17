Hello User
Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel stock sees gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:06 AM IST Trade
Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 17 Nov 2023, by 0.48 %. The stock closed at 948.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 953.25 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel opened at 950.95 and closed at 949.8. The stock's high for the day was 953.35 and the low was 943. The market capitalization stood at 533631.17 crore, with a 52-week high of 961.35 and a low of 736.2. The BSE volume for the day was 2472968 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Nov 2023, 10:06 AM IST Bharti Airtel November futures opened at 953.05 as against previous close of 952.85

Bharti Airtel is currently trading at a spot price of 952.3 with a bid price of 955.35 and an offer price of 955.7. The bid quantity is 950 and the offer quantity is 1900. The stock has an open interest of 35,170,900.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Nov 2023, 10:01 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹953.25, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹948.65

The current price of Bharti Airtel stock is 953.25, with a percent change of 0.48 and a net change of 4.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

17 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates

17 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.84%
3 Months9.44%
6 Months18.79%
YTD17.8%
1 Year12.88%
17 Nov 2023, 09:14 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹948.65, up 0% from yesterday's ₹948.65

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 948.65 with no net change, indicating a 0 percent change. This suggests that the stock has remained stable at its current value.

17 Nov 2023, 08:49 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹949.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel had a BSE volume of 2,472,968 shares, and the closing price was 949.8.

