Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel stock sees gains in today's trading

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹950.95 and closed at ₹949.8. The stock's high for the day was ₹953.35 and the low was ₹943. The market capitalization stood at 533631.17 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹961.35 and a low of ₹736.2. The BSE volume for the day was 2472968 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharti Airtel is currently trading at a spot price of 952.3 with a bid price of 955.35 and an offer price of 955.7. The bid quantity is 950 and the offer quantity is 1900. The stock has an open interest of 35,170,900.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current price of Bharti Airtel stock is ₹953.25, with a percent change of 0.48 and a net change of 4.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.84%
|3 Months
|9.44%
|6 Months
|18.79%
|YTD
|17.8%
|1 Year
|12.88%
The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is ₹948.65 with no net change, indicating a 0 percent change. This suggests that the stock has remained stable at its current value.
On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel had a BSE volume of 2,472,968 shares, and the closing price was ₹949.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!