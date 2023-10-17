Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel closed today at 954.4, up 0.94% from yesterday's 945.55

15 min read . 17 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 0.94 %. The stock closed at 945.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 954.4 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel

On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 955.25 and closed at 954.25. The highest price reached during the day was 959, while the lowest price was 943.9. The market capitalization of the company is 529,761.1 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 961.35 and a low of 736.2. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 42,497.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:38 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel closed today at ₹954.4, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹945.55

Today, the closing price of Bharti Airtel stock was 954.4, reflecting a 0.94% increase in value. The net change in the stock price was an increase of 8.85 compared to yesterday's closing price of 945.55. Overall, Bharti Airtel's stock has shown positive movement in today's trading session.

17 Oct 2023, 06:16 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharti Airtel954.48.850.94961.35736.2531812.17
Vodafone Idea11.940.121.0212.455.758123.55
Tata Communications1787.6-8.3-0.461956.851157.150946.6
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra96.18-0.16-0.17114.2549.818802.49
Tanla Platforms1063.65-3.4-0.321317.7506.114295.49
17 Oct 2023, 05:34 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Bharti Airtel stock today was 946.5 and the high price was 960.3.

17 Oct 2023, 03:24 PM IST Bharti Airtel Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Bharti Airtel Ltd stock was 735.80, while the 52-week high price was 958.75.

17 Oct 2023, 03:01 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹951.75, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹945.55

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 951.75. There has been a 0.66% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 6.2.

17 Oct 2023, 02:42 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharti Airtel951.756.20.66961.35736.2530335.53
Vodafone Idea11.940.121.0212.455.758123.55
Tata Communications1787.5-8.4-0.471956.851157.150943.75
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra96.11-0.23-0.24114.2549.818788.81
Tanla Platforms1070.33.250.31317.7506.114384.87
17 Oct 2023, 02:40 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹951.75, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹945.55

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 951.75 with a percent change of 0.66, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 6.2, which means the stock has gained 6.2 points. This suggests that Bharti Airtel's stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

17 Oct 2023, 02:26 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Bharti Airtel stock today was 946.5, while the high price reached 960.3.

17 Oct 2023, 02:03 PM IST Bharti Airtel October futures opened at 950.3 as against previous close of 948.25

Bharti Airtel, a telecommunications company, is currently trading at a spot price of 955.4. The bid price is 957.2, with a bid quantity of 950, while the offer price is 957.5, with an offer quantity of 3800. The open interest for the stock is 38,107,350.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 01:47 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹955, up 1% from yesterday's ₹945.55

The current data shows that the stock price of Bharti Airtel is 955, with a percent change of 1 and a net change of 9.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 1% and the net change in price is 9.45.

17 Oct 2023, 01:34 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days946.82
10 Days936.49
20 Days927.18
50 Days895.13
100 Days875.80
300 Days826.07
17 Oct 2023, 01:17 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Bharti Airtel reached a low of 946.5 and a high of 960.3 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 01:14 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹955, up 1% from yesterday's ₹945.55

As per the current data, the stock price of Bharti Airtel is 955. There has been a 1% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 9.45.

17 Oct 2023, 01:03 PM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:42 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharti Airtel959.213.651.44961.35736.2534486.83
Vodafone Idea11.980.161.3512.455.758318.27
Tata Communications1804.08.10.451956.851157.151414.0
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra96.990.650.67114.2549.818960.84
Tanla Platforms1073.556.50.611317.7506.114428.55
17 Oct 2023, 12:31 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹958, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹945.55

The current data for Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 958. There has been a percent change of 1.32, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock is 12.45, suggesting a positive movement.

17 Oct 2023, 12:14 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range

Bharti Airtel stock's low price for the day was 946.5, while the high price reached 960.3.

17 Oct 2023, 11:39 AM IST Bharti Airtel October futures opened at 950.3 as against previous close of 948.25

Bharti Airtel, a telecommunications company, has a spot price of 955.25. The bid price is slightly higher at 956.85, while the offer price is 957.1. There are 950 units available for both the bid and the offer. The open interest for the stock is at 37,498,400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 11:21 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Bharti Airtel stock today was 946.5, while the high price reached 956.95.

17 Oct 2023, 11:09 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹954.25, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹945.55

As of the most recent data, the stock price of Bharti Airtel is 954.25. It has experienced a 0.92% increase, resulting in a net change of 8.7.

17 Oct 2023, 10:29 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹952.9, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹945.55

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 952.9 with a percent change of 0.78 and a net change of 7.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, it is important to note that this data is only a snapshot of the current market conditions and should not be used as the sole basis for investment decisions. It is advised to conduct thorough research and analysis before making any investment choices.

Click here for Bharti Airtel Profit Loss

17 Oct 2023, 10:16 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Bharti Airtel stock today was 946.5, while the high price reached 954.75.

17 Oct 2023, 10:15 AM IST Bharti Airtel October futures opened at 950.3 as against previous close of 948.25

Bharti Airtel, one of the leading telecom companies in India, has a spot price of 954.1. The bid price and offer price are 954.05 and 954.3 respectively, with a bid and offer quantity of 1900. The open interest for Bharti Airtel is 37,187,750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:01 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹945.55, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹954.25

Based on the current data, Bharti Airtel stock is priced at 945.55. It has experienced a decrease of 0.91% with a net change of -8.7.

17 Oct 2023, 08:13 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹954.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 42,497. The closing price for the day was 954.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.