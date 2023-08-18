comScore
Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel's Stock Soars in Positive Trading

1 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST

Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 18 Aug 2023, by 0 %. The stock closed at 857 per share. The stock is currently trading at 857 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel

On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 857 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 859.65 and a low of 849.9 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 479,061.32 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has traded between a high of 901.55 and a low of 700.7. On the BSE, a total of 49,794 shares were traded for the stock on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Aug 2023, 09:34:09 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Live Updates

18 Aug 2023, 09:31:22 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.06%
3 Months1.06%
6 Months9.21%
YTD6.28%
1 Year18.5%
18 Aug 2023, 09:03:33 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹857, up 0% from yesterday's ₹857

Based on the current data, the stock price of Bharti Airtel is 857 with no change in the percent or net change.

18 Aug 2023, 08:02:57 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹857 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel had a BSE volume of 49,794 shares and closed at a price of 857.

