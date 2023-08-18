Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel's Stock Soars in Positive Trading

On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹857 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹859.65 and a low of ₹849.9 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹479,061.32 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has traded between a high of ₹901.55 and a low of ₹700.7. On the BSE, a total of 49,794 shares were traded for the stock on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.