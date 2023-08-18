Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel's Stock Soars in Positive Trading

On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹857 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹859.65 and a low of ₹849.9 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹479,061.32 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has traded between a high of ₹901.55 and a low of ₹700.7. On the BSE, a total of 49,794 shares were traded for the stock on that day.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.06%
|3 Months
|1.06%
|6 Months
|9.21%
|YTD
|6.28%
|1 Year
|18.5%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Bharti Airtel is ₹857 with no change in the percent or net change.
On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel had a BSE volume of 49,794 shares and closed at a price of ₹857.
