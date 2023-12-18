Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹1000.4 and closed at ₹1006.05. The stock had a high of ₹1010.5 and a low of ₹988. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹558,013.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1046.35 and the 52-week low is ₹736.2. The stock had a BSE volume of 221,886 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharti Airtel is currently trading at a spot price of 996.4. The bid price is 1001.1 with a bid quantity of 1900, while the offer price is 1001.5 with an offer quantity of 1900. The open interest stands at 32,796,850.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is ₹996.2, with a percent change of 0.32 and a net change of 3.2. This means that the stock has increased by 0.32% and the price has risen by 3.2 points. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Bharti Airtel.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.77%
|3 Months
|0.62%
|6 Months
|18.47%
|YTD
|23.13%
|1 Year
|20.11%
The current data for Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is ₹993. There has been a percent change of -1.3, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -13.05, suggesting a decrease in stock price of ₹13.05.
On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 221,886. The closing price for the day was ₹1006.05.
