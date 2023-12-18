Hello User
Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:00 AM IST
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2023, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 993 per share. The stock is currently trading at 996.2 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Stock Price Today

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at 1000.4 and closed at 1006.05. The stock had a high of 1010.5 and a low of 988. The market capitalization of the company stands at 558,013.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1046.35 and the 52-week low is 736.2. The stock had a BSE volume of 221,886 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 10:00 AM IST Bharti Airtel December futures opened at 999.0 as against previous close of 998.25

Bharti Airtel is currently trading at a spot price of 996.4. The bid price is 1001.1 with a bid quantity of 1900, while the offer price is 1001.5 with an offer quantity of 1900. The open interest stands at 32,796,850.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Dec 2023, 09:57 AM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:45 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹996.2, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹993

The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 996.2, with a percent change of 0.32 and a net change of 3.2. This means that the stock has increased by 0.32% and the price has risen by 3.2 points. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Bharti Airtel.

18 Dec 2023, 09:32 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.77%
3 Months0.62%
6 Months18.47%
YTD23.13%
1 Year20.11%
18 Dec 2023, 09:09 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹993, down -1.3% from yesterday's ₹1006.05

The current data for Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 993. There has been a percent change of -1.3, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -13.05, suggesting a decrease in stock price of 13.05.

18 Dec 2023, 08:23 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1006.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 221,886. The closing price for the day was 1006.05.

