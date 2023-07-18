comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel stocks slump as trading takes a downturn
LIVE UPDATES

Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel stocks slump as trading takes a downturn

1 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2023, 11:34 AM IST Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 18 Jul 2023, by -0.52 %. The stock closed at 878.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 874.05 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti AirtelPremium
Bharti Airtel

On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at 886.5 and closed at 886.55. The stock reached a high of 890.25 and a low of 876.2. The market capitalization of the company is 491,153.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 895.25 and the 52-week low is 629.05. The BSE volume for the day was 57,363 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2023, 11:34:05 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹874.05, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹878.65

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 874.05. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.52% or 4.6.

18 Jul 2023, 11:18:03 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹873.15, down -0.63% from yesterday's ₹878.65

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 873.15, with a percent change of -0.63 and a net change of -5.5. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.63% and has dropped by 5.5. This information suggests that the stock is experiencing a decline in value.

18 Jul 2023, 11:04:56 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹871.75, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹878.65

The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 871.75. There has been a percent change of -0.79, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.9, which represents the decrease in the stock price.

18 Jul 2023, 10:50:43 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹870.4, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹878.65

The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the stock price is 870.4, with a percent change of -0.94 and a net change of -8.25. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.94% or 8.25. Overall, the stock is experiencing a slight decline in value.

Click here for Bharti Airtel Dividend

18 Jul 2023, 10:34:09 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹872.6, down -0.69% from yesterday's ₹878.65

The current data for Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 872.6. There has been a percent change of -0.69, indicating a decrease, and a net change of -6.05. This means that the stock has decreased by 6.05.

18 Jul 2023, 10:20:57 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹870.1, down -0.97% from yesterday's ₹878.65

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 870.1, with a net change of -8.55 and a percent change of -0.97. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

18 Jul 2023, 10:04:56 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹868.4, down -1.17% from yesterday's ₹878.65

The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 868.4 with a percent change of -1.17. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.17% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -10.25, indicating a decrease of 10.25 from the previous closing price.

18 Jul 2023, 09:45:49 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹864.5, down -1.61% from yesterday's ₹878.65

The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 864.5, with a percent change of -1.61 and a net change of -14.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a loss of 14.15.

Click here for Bharti Airtel Profit Loss

18 Jul 2023, 09:30:03 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹872.15, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹878.65

As of the current data, the stock price of Bharti Airtel is 872.15. There has been a decrease of 0.74% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -6.5.

18 Jul 2023, 09:17:25 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹876.55, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹878.65

The current data for Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 876.55. There has been a decrease of -0.24% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -2.1.

18 Jul 2023, 09:00:17 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹878.65, down -0.89% from yesterday's ₹886.55

The stock price of Bharti Airtel is currently at 878.65 with a percent change of -0.89. This represents a decrease of 7.9 in net change.

18 Jul 2023, 08:26:18 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹886.55 yesterday

On the last day, Bharti Airtel had a volume of 57,363 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 886.55.

