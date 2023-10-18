comScore
Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel closed today at 951.15, down -0.31% from yesterday's 954.1
Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel closed today at ₹951.15, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹954.1

22 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2023, 06:39 PM IST
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -0.31 %. The stock closed at 954.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 951.15 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti AirtelPremium
Bharti Airtel

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 946.5 and closed at 945.55. The stock reached a high of 960.3 and a low of 946.5 during the day. The market capitalization of Bharti Airtel is 534,719.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 961.35, while the 52-week low is 736.2. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 303,656 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:39:44 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live :Bharti Airtel closed today at ₹951.15, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹954.1

Today, the closing price of Bharti Airtel stock was 951.15, representing a decrease of 0.31% or 2.95 from the previous day's closing price of 954.1.

18 Oct 2023, 06:21:32 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharti Airtel951.15-2.95-0.31961.35736.2530001.2
Vodafone Idea11.69-0.25-2.0912.455.756906.56
Tata Communications1781.1-6.5-0.361956.851157.150761.35
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra93.95-2.23-2.32114.2549.818366.55
Tanla Platforms1028.7-37.45-3.511317.7506.113825.77
18 Oct 2023, 05:40:49 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Bharti Airtel stock is 950.75 and the high price is 959.

18 Oct 2023, 03:31:15 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Bharti Airtel Ltd stock is 735.80 and the 52-week high price is 960.25.

18 Oct 2023, 03:21:38 PM IST

Bharti Airtel October futures opened at 955.45 as against previous close of 955.8

Bharti Airtel is currently trading at a spot price of 953.7. The bid price for the stock is 956.05, with a bid quantity of 1900. The offer price is 956.25, with an offer quantity of 2850. The open interest for Bharti Airtel is 37,641,850.

18 Oct 2023, 03:18:06 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹953.45, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹954.1

As of the current data, Bharti Airtel stock is priced at 953.45, with a percent change of -0.07 and a net change of -0.65. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 02:39:49 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 02:38:22 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹954.4, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹945.55

The current data for Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 954.4. There has been a percent change of 0.94, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 8.85, suggesting a positive movement. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a slight upward trend.

18 Oct 2023, 02:24:15 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Bharti Airtel had a low price of 946.5 and a high price of 960.3 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 02:12:50 PM IST

Bharti Airtel October futures opened at 955.45 as against previous close of 955.8

Bharti Airtel is a telecommunications company with a spot price of 953.65. The bid price is slightly higher at 956.75, while the offer price is 957.05. There is a bid quantity of 950 and an offer quantity of the same amount. The open interest stands at 37,578,200.

18 Oct 2023, 01:41:43 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹954.4, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹945.55

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 954.4 with a percent change of 0.94 and a net change of 8.85. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend and performance of the stock. It is important to consider other factors such as the company's financial health and market conditions before making any investment decisions.

18 Oct 2023, 01:32:56 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days950.96
10 Days938.41
20 Days928.72
50 Days896.48
100 Days877.26
300 Days826.65
18 Oct 2023, 01:19:09 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹954.4, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹945.55

As of the current data, the stock price of Bharti Airtel is 954.4 with a net change of 8.85, indicating a percent change of 0.94. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

18 Oct 2023, 01:15:54 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range

The Bharti Airtel stock had a low price of 946.5 and a high price of 960.3 for the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 12:55:25 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 12:48:18 PM IST

Bharti Airtel October futures opened at 955.45 as against previous close of 955.8

Bharti Airtel, currently trading at a spot price of 953.65, has a bid price of 956.15 and an offer price of 956.4. The offer quantity stands at 1900 shares, while the bid quantity is at 950 shares. The stock's open interest is at 37,594,350.

18 Oct 2023, 12:34:22 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 12:26:48 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Bharti Airtel stock is 946.5, while the high price is 960.3.

18 Oct 2023, 12:23:17 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹954.4, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹945.55

The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price of the stock is 954.4. There has been a percent change of 0.94, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 8.85, which suggests a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests that Bharti Airtel stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

18 Oct 2023, 11:52:55 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹954.4, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹945.55

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 954.4, with a percent change of 0.94 and a net change of 8.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.94% or 8.85. This data indicates that Bharti Airtel's stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

18 Oct 2023, 11:44:10 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 11:42:33 AM IST

Bharti Airtel October futures opened at 955.45 as against previous close of 955.8

Bharti Airtel is a telecommunications company with a spot price of 953.65. The bid price is 957.6 and the offer price is 957.85. There are 2850 shares available for purchase at the offer price and 1900 shares available for purchase at the bid price. The stock has an open interest of 37,652,300 shares.

18 Oct 2023, 11:20:34 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Bharti Airtel stock today was 946.5, while the high price was 960.3.

18 Oct 2023, 11:13:33 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹954.4, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹945.55

As of the current data, the stock price of Bharti Airtel is 954.4. There has been a 0.94 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 8.85.

18 Oct 2023, 10:40:37 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 10:26:21 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹954.4, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹945.55

The current data for Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 954.4, which is a 0.94 percent increase from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is 8.85. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement and is currently performing well.

18 Oct 2023, 10:25:41 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range

The high price of Bharti Airtel stock today was 960.3, while the low price was 946.5.

18 Oct 2023, 10:01:21 AM IST

Bharti Airtel October futures opened at 955.45 as against previous close of 955.8

Bharti Airtel's spot price is currently at 953.65, with a bid price of 956.85 and an offer price of 957.15. The offer quantity stands at 950, while the bid quantity is also at 950. The open interest for Bharti Airtel is currently at 37,513,600.

18 Oct 2023, 09:50:01 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 09:43:15 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹954.4, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹945.55

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 954.4 with a percent change of 0.94. This means that the stock has increased by 0.94% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 8.85, indicating a positive movement in the stock. Overall, the stock of Bharti Airtel is performing well in the market.

18 Oct 2023, 09:36:37 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.56%
3 Months9.53%
6 Months25.52%
YTD18.3%
1 Year24.5%
18 Oct 2023, 09:05:30 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹954.4, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹945.55

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 954.4, with a percent change of 0.94 and a net change of 8.85. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

18 Oct 2023, 08:16:20 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹945.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 303,656 shares. The closing price for the stock was 945.55.

