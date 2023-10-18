Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel closed today at ₹951.15, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹954.1

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹946.5 and closed at ₹945.55. The stock reached a high of ₹960.3 and a low of ₹946.5 during the day. The market capitalization of Bharti Airtel is ₹534,719.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹961.35, while the 52-week low is ₹736.2. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 303,656 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Bharti Airtel share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bharti Airtel 951.15 -2.95 -0.31 961.35 736.2 530001.2 Vodafone Idea 11.69 -0.25 -2.09 12.45 5.7 56906.56 Tata Communications 1781.1 -6.5 -0.36 1956.85 1157.1 50761.35 Tata Teleservices Maharashtra 93.95 -2.23 -2.32 114.25 49.8 18366.55 Tanla Platforms 1028.7 -37.45 -3.51 1317.7 506.1 13825.77

Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Bharti Airtel stock is ₹950.75 and the high price is ₹959.

Bharti Airtel Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Bharti Airtel Ltd stock is 735.80 and the 52-week high price is 960.25.

Bharti Airtel October futures opened at 955.45 as against previous close of 955.8 Bharti Airtel is currently trading at a spot price of 953.7. The bid price for the stock is 956.05, with a bid quantity of 1900. The offer price is 956.25, with an offer quantity of 2850. The open interest for Bharti Airtel is 37,641,850.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range The stock of Bharti Airtel had a low price of ₹946.5 and a high price of ₹960.3 on the current day.

Bharti Airtel share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 950.96 10 Days 938.41 20 Days 928.72 50 Days 896.48 100 Days 877.26 300 Days 826.65

Bharti Airtel Live Updates BHARTI AIRTEL More Information

Bharti Airtel Live Updates BHARTI AIRTEL More Information

Bharti Airtel share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.56% 3 Months 9.53% 6 Months 25.52% YTD 18.3% 1 Year 24.5%

Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹945.55 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 303,656 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹945.55.