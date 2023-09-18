Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 18 Sep 2023

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹908.65 and closed at ₹914.75. The stock reached a high of ₹948 and a low of ₹908.65 throughout the day. The market capitalization of Bharti Airtel is currently at ₹524,662.67 crore. The stock's 52-week high is also recorded at ₹948, while the 52-week low is ₹736.2. The BSE volume for the day was 115,612 shares.
18 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST
