Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel's Stock Drops in Trading Today

On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹955 and closed at ₹954.1. The stock had a high of ₹959 and a low of ₹950.75. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹532,898.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹961.35, while the 52-week low is ₹736.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 122,404 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data on Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is ₹947.95 with a percent change of -0.51 and a net change of -4.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.29%
|3 Months
|11.46%
|6 Months
|24.61%
|YTD
|18.2%
|1 Year
|21.67%
The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is ₹947.75. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.53 percent, resulting in a net change of -5.05.
On the last day of Bharti Airtel's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total volume of 122,404 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock on that day was ₹954.1.
