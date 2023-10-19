Hello User
Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel's Stock Drops in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:54 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -0.51 %. The stock closed at 952.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 947.95 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel

On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 955 and closed at 954.1. The stock had a high of 959 and a low of 950.75. The market capitalization of the company stands at 532,898.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 961.35, while the 52-week low is 736.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 122,404 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹947.95, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹952.8

The current data on Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 947.95 with a percent change of -0.51 and a net change of -4.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

19 Oct 2023, 09:38 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.29%
3 Months11.46%
6 Months24.61%
YTD18.2%
1 Year21.67%
19 Oct 2023, 09:22 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹947.75, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹952.8

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 947.75. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.53 percent, resulting in a net change of -5.05.

19 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹954.1 on last trading day

On the last day of Bharti Airtel's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total volume of 122,404 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock on that day was 954.1.

