Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel's Stock Drops in Trading Today

On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹955 and closed at ₹954.1. The stock had a high of ₹959 and a low of ₹950.75. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹532,898.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹961.35, while the 52-week low is ₹736.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 122,404 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.