Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel stocks drop in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 20 Jul 2023, by -0.68 %. The stock closed at 875.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 869.8 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel

On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at 871.4 and closed at 875.75. The stock's high for the day was 877, while the low was 867.2. The market capitalization of the company is 486,206.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 895.25, and the 52-week low is 649.35. The BSE volume for the day was 59,307 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jul 2023, 09:03 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹869.8, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹875.75

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 869.8, with a percent change of -0.68 and a net change of -5.95. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

20 Jul 2023, 08:08 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹875.75 yesterday

On the last day, Bharti Airtel had a trading volume of 59,307 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 875.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.