Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Stocks Plummeting

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 942.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 941.5 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 945 and closed at 952.8. The stock reached a high of 951.35 and a low of 933.75 during the day. The company's market capitalization is currently at 528,360.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 961.35, while the 52-week low is 736.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 593,207 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹941.5, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹942.7

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 941.5. The stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a percent change of -0.13 and a net change of -1.2. This suggests that the stock has slightly declined in value.

20 Oct 2023, 09:44 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.78%
3 Months9.72%
6 Months22.1%
YTD16.98%
1 Year20.37%
20 Oct 2023, 09:11 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹940, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹942.7

The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 940, which represents a decrease of 0.29%. The net change in the stock is -2.7, indicating a decline in its value. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in its price.

20 Oct 2023, 08:03 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹952.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 593,207. The closing price for the stock was 952.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.