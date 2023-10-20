Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Stocks Plummeting

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹945 and closed at ₹952.8. The stock reached a high of ₹951.35 and a low of ₹933.75 during the day. The company's market capitalization is currently at ₹528,360.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹961.35, while the 52-week low is ₹736.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 593,207 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is ₹941.5. The stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a percent change of -0.13 and a net change of -1.2. This suggests that the stock has slightly declined in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.78%
|3 Months
|9.72%
|6 Months
|22.1%
|YTD
|16.98%
|1 Year
|20.37%
On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 593,207. The closing price for the stock was ₹952.8.
