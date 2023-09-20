Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹930 and closed at ₹936.45. The highest price reached during the day was ₹935.95, while the lowest price was ₹918.4. The market capitalization of Bharti Airtel is currently ₹515,670.37 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹948 and ₹736.2, respectively. On the BSE, a total volume of 73,594 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.