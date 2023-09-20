Hello User
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 20 Sep 2023, by -1.71 %. The stock closed at 936.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 920.4 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel

On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 930 and closed at 936.45. The highest price reached during the day was 935.95, while the lowest price was 918.4. The market capitalization of Bharti Airtel is currently 515,670.37 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 948 and 736.2, respectively. On the BSE, a total volume of 73,594 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Sep 2023, 08:03 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹936.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were 73,594 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 936.45.

