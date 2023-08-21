Hello User
Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 21 Aug 2023, by -0.07 %. The stock closed at 856.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 856 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 857.05 and closed at 856.6 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 861.75 and a low of 853. The market capitalization of Bharti Airtel is 478,502.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 901.55, while the 52-week low is 700.7. The stock had a BSE volume of 685,282 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Aug 2023, 09:01 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹856, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹856.6

The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that its price is 856, with a percent change of -0.07. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.07% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock is -0.6, indicating a decrease of 0.6 rupees. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

21 Aug 2023, 08:14 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹856.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 685,282. The closing price for the stock was 856.6.

