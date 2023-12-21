Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹990.2 and closed at ₹987.35. The stock had a high of ₹994.15 and a low of ₹969.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the company was ₹546,744.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1046.35 and the 52-week low was ₹736.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 32,206 shares.
Bharti Airtel, a leading telecommunications company, has a spot price of 968.15. The bid price is 971.7, with a bid quantity of 950, while the offer price is 972.2, with an offer quantity of 1900. The stock has an open interest of 31,944,700, indicating significant market activity. Investors should carefully consider these data points when making investment decisions.
The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is ₹968.5. There has been a percent change of -0.28, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.7, which means the stock has dropped by ₹2.7. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in its price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.84%
|3 Months
|1.08%
|6 Months
|15.8%
|YTD
|20.52%
|1 Year
|17.2%
The current data for Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is ₹972.4, with a percent change of -1.51 and a net change of -14.95. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.51% and the net change is a decrease of ₹14.95.
On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on the BSE, a total of 32,206 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹987.35.
