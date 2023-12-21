Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:06 AM IST
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 21 Dec 2023, by -0.28 %. The stock closed at 971.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 968.5 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Stock Price Today

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 990.2 and closed at 987.35. The stock had a high of 994.15 and a low of 969.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the company was 546,744.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1046.35 and the 52-week low was 736.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 32,206 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:06 AM IST Bharti Airtel December futures opened at 971.0 as against previous close of 973.55

Bharti Airtel, a leading telecommunications company, has a spot price of 968.15. The bid price is 971.7, with a bid quantity of 950, while the offer price is 972.2, with an offer quantity of 1900. The stock has an open interest of 31,944,700, indicating significant market activity. Investors should carefully consider these data points when making investment decisions.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Dec 2023, 09:57 AM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:51 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹968.5, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹971.2

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 968.5. There has been a percent change of -0.28, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.7, which means the stock has dropped by 2.7. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in its price.

21 Dec 2023, 09:32 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.84%
3 Months1.08%
6 Months15.8%
YTD20.52%
1 Year17.2%
21 Dec 2023, 09:10 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹972.4, down -1.51% from yesterday's ₹987.35

The current data for Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 972.4, with a percent change of -1.51 and a net change of -14.95. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.51% and the net change is a decrease of 14.95.

21 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹987.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on the BSE, a total of 32,206 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 987.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.