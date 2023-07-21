Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹879.95 and closed at ₹884.8. The stock reached a high of ₹883.8 and a low of ₹874.85. The market capitalization of the company is ₹493,668.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹895.25 and the 52-week low is ₹649.35. The stock had a BSE volume of 274,695 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Jul 2023, 10:02 AM IST
Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹884.8 yesterday
On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 274,695. The closing price for the day was ₹884.8.