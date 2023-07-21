Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:07 AM IST Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -0.15 %. The stock closed at 884.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 883.45 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel

On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at 879.95 and closed at 884.8. The stock reached a high of 886.15 and a low of 874.85. The market capitalization of the company is 493,836.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 895.25 and the 52-week low is 649.35. The BSE volume for the day was 323,133 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 10:07 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹884.8 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel had a BSE volume of 323,133 shares. The closing price for the stock was 884.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.