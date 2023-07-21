Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹879.95 and closed at ₹884.8. The stock reached a high of ₹886.15 and a low of ₹874.85. The market capitalization of the company is ₹493,836.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹895.25 and the 52-week low is ₹649.35. The BSE volume for the day was 323,133 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Jul 2023, 10:07 AM IST
