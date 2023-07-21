Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel's stocks surge in positive trade

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹879.95 and closed at ₹884.8. The stock reached a high of ₹886.15 and a low of ₹874.85. The market capitalization of Bharti Airtel is ₹493,836.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹895.25, while the 52-week low is ₹649.35. The stock had a trading volume of 324,363 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of Bharti Airtel is ₹886.75. It has experienced a slight increase of 0.22% with a net change of 1.95.
Click here for Bharti Airtel Profit Loss
The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is ₹884.85 with a percent change of 0.01 and a net change of 0.05. This indicates a minimal change in the stock price.
The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is at ₹884.4 with a percent change of -0.05 and a net change of -0.4. This indicates that the stock has slightly decreased in value.
The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is ₹884. There has been a percent change of -0.09, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.8, suggesting a decrease of 0.8 points.
On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were 324,363 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹884.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!