Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel's stocks surge in positive trade

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:19 AM IST Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 21 Jul 2023, by 0.22 %. The stock closed at 884.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 886.75 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel opened at 879.95 and closed at 884.8. The stock reached a high of 886.15 and a low of 874.85. The market capitalization of Bharti Airtel is 493,836.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 895.25, while the 52-week low is 649.35. The stock had a trading volume of 324,363 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 11:19 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹886.75, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹884.8

As of the current data, the stock price of Bharti Airtel is 886.75. It has experienced a slight increase of 0.22% with a net change of 1.95.

Click here for Bharti Airtel Profit Loss

21 Jul 2023, 11:01 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹884.85, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹884.8

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 884.85 with a percent change of 0.01 and a net change of 0.05. This indicates a minimal change in the stock price.

21 Jul 2023, 10:52 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹884.4, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹884.8

The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is at 884.4 with a percent change of -0.05 and a net change of -0.4. This indicates that the stock has slightly decreased in value.

21 Jul 2023, 10:35 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹884, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹884.8

The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 884. There has been a percent change of -0.09, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.8, suggesting a decrease of 0.8 points.

21 Jul 2023, 10:17 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹884.8 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were 324,363 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 884.8.

