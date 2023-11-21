Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel's Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹948.7 and closed at ₹947.6. The stock reached a high of ₹964 and a low of ₹942 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹540,368.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹961.35 and the 52-week low is ₹736.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 878,076 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The low price of Bharti Airtel stock today was ₹961, while the high price was ₹974.55.
The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is ₹963.7 with a 0.22% percent change and a net change of 2.1. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.49%
|3 Months
|9.52%
|6 Months
|19.9%
|YTD
|19.27%
|1 Year
|14.82%
The current data for Bharti Airtel stock shows that the stock price is ₹961.6, with a percent change of 1.48 and a net change of 14. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.48% and has gained 14 points.
On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel had a BSE volume of 878,076 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹947.6.
