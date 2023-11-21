Hello User
Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel's Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 21 Nov 2023, by 0.22 %. The stock closed at 961.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 963.7 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 948.7 and closed at 947.6. The stock reached a high of 964 and a low of 942 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 540,368.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 961.35 and the 52-week low is 736.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 878,076 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:12 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Bharti Airtel stock today was 961, while the high price was 974.55.

21 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:47 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹963.7, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹961.6

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 963.7 with a 0.22% percent change and a net change of 2.1. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

21 Nov 2023, 09:37 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.49%
3 Months9.52%
6 Months19.9%
YTD19.27%
1 Year14.82%
21 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹961.6, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹947.6

The current data for Bharti Airtel stock shows that the stock price is 961.6, with a percent change of 1.48 and a net change of 14. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.48% and has gained 14 points.

21 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹947.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel had a BSE volume of 878,076 shares. The closing price for the stock was 947.6.

