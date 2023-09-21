Hello User
Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel stock plummets in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 21 Sep 2023, by -1.02 %. The stock closed at 920.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 911 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel

The last day of trading for Bharti Airtel saw an open price of 910 and a close price of 920.4. The stock reached a high of 919.1 and a low of 904.6. The market capitalization of Bharti Airtel is currently at 510,403.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 948, while the 52-week low is 736.2. The BSE volume for the day was 62,859 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Sep 2023, 09:01 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹911, down -1.02% from yesterday's ₹920.4

The current data for Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 911, which represents a decrease of 1.02%. The net change in the stock price is -9.4, indicating a decline.

21 Sep 2023, 08:15 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹920.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 62,859. The closing price for the stock was 920.4.

