Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Surges in Trading Today
1 min read.Updated: 22 Aug 2023, 09:01 AM ISTLivemint
Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 22 Aug 2023, by 1.85 %. The stock closed at 856 per share. The stock is currently trading at 871.85 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹850.55 and closed at ₹856. The stock reached a high of ₹873.7 and a low of ₹850.55 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹487,362.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹901.55 and the 52-week low is ₹700.7. The stock had a BSE volume of 23,240 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Aug 2023, 09:01:42 AM IST
Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹871.85, up 1.85% from yesterday's ₹856
The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is ₹871.85. It has experienced a percent change of 1.85, resulting in a net change of 15.85. This indicates that the stock has increased in value.
22 Aug 2023, 08:03:14 AM IST
Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹856 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel had a BSE volume of 23,240 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹856.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!