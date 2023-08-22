Hello User
Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 22 Aug 2023, by 1.85 %. The stock closed at 856 per share. The stock is currently trading at 871.85 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel

On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 850.55 and closed at 856. The stock reached a high of 873.7 and a low of 850.55 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 487,362.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 901.55 and the 52-week low is 700.7. The stock had a BSE volume of 23,240 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2023, 09:01 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹871.85, up 1.85% from yesterday's ₹856

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 871.85. It has experienced a percent change of 1.85, resulting in a net change of 15.85. This indicates that the stock has increased in value.

22 Aug 2023, 08:03 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹856 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel had a BSE volume of 23,240 shares. The closing price for the stock was 856.

