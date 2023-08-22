Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹850.55 and closed at ₹856. The stock reached a high of ₹873.7 and a low of ₹850.55 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹487,362.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹901.55 and the 52-week low is ₹700.7. The stock had a BSE volume of 23,240 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is ₹871.85. It has experienced a percent change of 1.85, resulting in a net change of 15.85. This indicates that the stock has increased in value.
On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel had a BSE volume of 23,240 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹856.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!