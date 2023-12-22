Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 22 Dec 2023

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹968.45 and closed at ₹971.2. The highest price reached during the day was ₹981, while the lowest was ₹959.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹550,117.8 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹1046.35 and a low of ₹736.2. The BSE volume for the day was 39,089 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Dec 2023, 08:08 AM IST
