Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 22 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 0.74 %. The stock closed at 971.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 978.4 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Stock Price Today

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 968.45 and closed at 971.2. The highest price reached during the day was 981, while the lowest was 959.8. The market capitalization of the company is 550,117.8 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 1046.35 and a low of 736.2. The BSE volume for the day was 39,089 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 08:08 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹971.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 39,089. The closing price for the stock was 971.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.