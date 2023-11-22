Hello User
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 22 Nov 2023, by 0.97 %. The stock closed at 961.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 970.95 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 974.55 and closed at 961.6. The stock reached a high of 976 and a low of 961 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 545,622.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 964 and the 52-week low is 736.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 96,309 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹961.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Bharti Airtel had a trading volume of 96,309 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 961.6.

