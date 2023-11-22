Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹974.55 and closed at ₹961.6. The stock reached a high of ₹976 and a low of ₹961 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹545,622.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹964 and the 52-week low is ₹736.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 96,309 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.