Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel's Stock Surges in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 22 Sep 2023, by 0.78 %. The stock closed at 911 per share. The stock is currently trading at 918.1 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel

On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at 909.95 and closed at 911. The stock reached a high of 920 and a low of 903.4. The market capitalization of Bharti Airtel is 514,381.76 crore. Its 52-week high is 948 and the 52-week low is 736.2. The BSE volume for the day was 48,080 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:36 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.31%
3 Months4.0%
6 Months20.22%
YTD13.88%
1 Year17.66%
22 Sep 2023, 09:01 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹918.1, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹911

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 918.1, with a percent change of 0.78 and a net change of 7.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.

22 Sep 2023, 08:01 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹911 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 48,080 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 911.

