Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel's Stock Surges in Positive Trading

On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹909.95 and closed at ₹911. The stock reached a high of ₹920 and a low of ₹903.4. The market capitalization of Bharti Airtel is ₹514,381.76 crore. Its 52-week high is ₹948 and the 52-week low is ₹736.2. The BSE volume for the day was 48,080 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.