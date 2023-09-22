Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel's Stock Surges in Positive Trading

On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹909.95 and closed at ₹911. The stock reached a high of ₹920 and a low of ₹903.4. The market capitalization of Bharti Airtel is ₹514,381.76 crore. Its 52-week high is ₹948 and the 52-week low is ₹736.2. The BSE volume for the day was 48,080 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.31%
|3 Months
|4.0%
|6 Months
|20.22%
|YTD
|13.88%
|1 Year
|17.66%
The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is ₹918.1, with a percent change of 0.78 and a net change of 7.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.
On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 48,080 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was ₹911.
