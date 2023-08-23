Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Stock Plummets on Market Downturn

On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹870.05 and closed at ₹871.85. The stock reached a high of ₹880 and a low of ₹866.1 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹489,822.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹901.55 and the 52-week low is ₹710. The BSE volume for the stock was 23,401 shares.
Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹871.8, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹877.45
The current data for Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is ₹871.8. There has been a percent change of -0.64, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -5.65, which means the stock has dropped by 5.65 points.
Bharti Airtel share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.22%
|3 Months
|4.27%
|6 Months
|12.66%
|YTD
|8.88%
|1 Year
|20.62%
Bharti Airtel Live Updates
Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹876.25, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹871.85
Bharti Airtel stock is currently trading at a price of ₹876.25. It has experienced a 0.5 percent change, resulting in a net change of 4.4. This suggests that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.
Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹871.85 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel had a volume of 23,401 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹871.85.
