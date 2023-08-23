Hello User
Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Stock Plummets on Market Downturn

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:42 AM IST Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 23 Aug 2023, by -0.64 %. The stock closed at 877.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 871.8 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel

On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 870.05 and closed at 871.85. The stock reached a high of 880 and a low of 866.1 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 489,822.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 901.55 and the 52-week low is 710. The BSE volume for the stock was 23,401 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Aug 2023, 09:42 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹871.8, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹877.45

The current data for Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 871.8. There has been a percent change of -0.64, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -5.65, which means the stock has dropped by 5.65 points.

23 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.22%
3 Months4.27%
6 Months12.66%
YTD8.88%
1 Year20.62%
23 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates

23 Aug 2023, 09:02 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹876.25, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹871.85

Bharti Airtel stock is currently trading at a price of 876.25. It has experienced a 0.5 percent change, resulting in a net change of 4.4. This suggests that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.

23 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹871.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel had a volume of 23,401 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 871.85.

